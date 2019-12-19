Miniature Fountains, Quirky Kitchenware & Garden Decor: This Store In Kondapur Is A Decor Haven

Walking into Danube Home is almost like stepping into a world of home solutions and decor beauties. At the entrance, we spotted an elaborate range of flower vases, miniature water fountains, and cage flower vases to add that fairytale look to our bedrooms. Go nuts over the kitchenware where we spotted cookie cutters, muffin moulds, rolling pins in pastel pink and blue. Want a little bit of wood going on in your space? The bamboo wood salad bowls, storage boxes, ladle and spoon sets will seal the deal. We took our pick of themed insulated tiffin boxes (cartoons, anyone?), oven gloves and moved onto the next — an aromatic frenzy of scented candles and potpourri. Plus, if you've been gawking at those golden plush cushions on Koffee With Karan, you'll spot plenty here. We warn you, we went a bit crazy over them!

Whatever is your style — we love how Danube caters to minimalists and Pinterest fanatics equally. From great textures on paintings to mirrors (made from metal, wood, and clay), everything is curated to match different tastes, pockets, and priorities. The garden decor is quite vast. In fact, you can transform your entire patio or balcony area (no matter what size) with the products from the store. They've got funny cactus vases, swings, wooden fountains, adorable cushion covers. Plus, if you are looking for elaborate home furniture, you can score beds, bookshelves, and more. The price range starts at INR 99 and can go up to lakhs. Now, wouldn't you want to plan a home decor shopping date with bae?