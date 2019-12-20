This Designer Condo In Banjara Hills Makes For A Sweet Staycation Pad

Listen we all love escaping from the city but it's not always possible. Perhaps your boss hasn't approved leave or you want to get done with a quick trip. For all such reasons, a staycation at this Designer 3 BHK Condo in Banjara Hills comes to rescue. We'll tell you how — done up with beautiful interiors and allowing natural light to rush in, this one's a keeper. Located in an apartment, this stay's balcony offers a city-view. The living room comes with a plush seating area and it is done up in yellows and whites — so pleasant yet Instagram-worthy.

The rooms are spacious, and if you are someone who appreciates minimalism, this home is right up your alley. It's a 3-bed room house that can accommodate five to six people. But they're quite firm about not turning their home into a party pad or host events, so make sure you stick to those rules if you book it.