This 14th Century Fort In Nalgonda District Is All About Stunning Views & History

Surrounded by a series of seven hills, large boulders, and a forest area, Devarakonda Fort is located just 60KM away from Nalgonda. Although it's not maintained well by the authorities, this fortress holds its ruins with a grace. One visit to Devarakonda, and you'll know why. Built by the Velama Kings during the 14th century, this was created as a defensive structure from enemies or invasions. In its heydays, it flourished with a small lake, granaries, along with large living areas. The temples of Lord Rama and Siva lie in dilapidated conditions, and for the most part, you'll witness the grand walls and curved bastions. The fort is perched on a hilltop, which offers fantastic views of the entire Devarakonda town. While that sorts your fresh breeze and sunset views, the town itself has several heritage spots and temples that are a hop, skip, and jump away from the fort. So, the next time you're wondering if there is a weekend getaway right around your corner, dab on some sunscreen and go here.