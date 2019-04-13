Devarakonda Fort in Nalgonda district easily dates back to the 14th century, and allow us to say that it's quite a beauty, even today. If you love gawking at historical forts and ruins, this one demands a visit.
This 14th Century Fort In Nalgonda District Is All About Stunning Views & History
Surrounded by a series of seven hills, large boulders, and a forest area, Devarakonda Fort is located just 60KM away from Nalgonda. Although it's not maintained well by the authorities, this fortress holds its ruins with a grace. One visit to Devarakonda, and you'll know why. Built by the Velama Kings during the 14th century, this was created as a defensive structure from enemies or invasions. In its heydays, it flourished with a small lake, granaries, along with large living areas. The temples of Lord Rama and Siva lie in dilapidated conditions, and for the most part, you'll witness the grand walls and curved bastions. The fort is perched on a hilltop, which offers fantastic views of the entire Devarakonda town. While that sorts your fresh breeze and sunset views, the town itself has several heritage spots and temples that are a hop, skip, and jump away from the fort. So, the next time you're wondering if there is a weekend getaway right around your corner, dab on some sunscreen and go here.
Since Nalgonda is just two hours away from Hyderabad, you can take a quick road trip to Devarakonda Fort. There are also plenty of buses that travel between Hyderabad and Nalgonda. Hop on to one of them, if you don't want to drive.
