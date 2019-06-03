A Recent Addition To The Fine-Dining Experience In Jubilee Hills

Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Plot 280-A, 1st Floor, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

First and foremost, the ambience of Essence Fusion will leave you speechless. I was awestruck!✨ I visited this place for dinner and tried quite a lot of dishes. Let's dive right into it! Starting with MOCKTAILS - •Jeera cola: This tasted similar to Jal Jeera. I absolutely loved the mocktail! •Adrak tonic: This mocktail was infused with adrak's flavour and was comforting the lump in my throat. 👌 •Desi mojito: Mojitos can never go wrong and this was one of those Mojitos. •Spicy guava: Presentation was splendid however, the taste could've been better. •Strawberry dilkhush: This was presented so well and the taste was as good as it looks, Splendid! •Essence berry cooler: Flavour was subtle and refreshing. Loved it! Let's talk about STARTERS- •Panner tikka: I'm not a fan of paneer but this was cooked and the spices blended well in Paneer. •Sulthani murgh tangdi: This was Chef's Special! The chicken was well cooked and well marinated. It was juicy, tender and tasted scrumptious! (5⭐) •Beetroot galouti: It could have been a little softer. The taste was decent. •Tandoori broccoli and cauliflower: If you don't like veggies you should definitely try this, this will make you fall in love with veggies. Creamy and well-cooked vegetables 👌 •Stuffed mushroom kebab: Paneer was minced and stuffed inside the mushroom pieces. This tasted decent. •Lal Mirchi chicken tikka: Another chicken starter which was finger licking good. Loved everything about it. Moving on to the MAIN COURSE- • Kofta curry: The koftas were soft and tender. The gravy has a scope of improvement. •Panner butter masala: nothing can go wrong when butter and Paneer meet. This was one heck of a dish!👌 •Jafrani chicken curry: My favourite out of all the dishes in the main course. The gravy was creamy and delicious. The chicken was tender and juicy.✨ •Essence special chicken curry: this was very tangy and the chicken was undercooked. •Cheddar cheese kulcha: This was served with green chutney. These were complimenting each other and Tasted divine 🙌💜 We always have space for DESSERTS- •Gulab jamun cheesecake: The best cheesecake I've ever had! •Carrot cake: This was crazy and delish. Loved it! •Fig kulfi: This was tasting decent. •Kheer with chocolate rubdi: Kheer was good but the chocolate wasn't going well with it!

What Could Be Better?

Few dishes were not going well with each other i.e the fusion wasn't upto the mark.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

