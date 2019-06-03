A Recent Addition To The Fine-Dining Experience In Jubilee Hills

First and foremost, the ambience of Essence Fusion will leave you speechless. I was awestruck!✨ I visited this place for dinner and tried quite a lot of dishes. Let's dive right into it! Starting with MOCKTAILS - •Jeera cola: This tasted similar to Jal Jeera. I absolutely loved the mocktail! •Adrak tonic: This mocktail was infused with adrak's flavour and was comforting the lump in my throat. 👌 •Desi mojito: Mojitos can never go wrong and this was one of those Mojitos. •Spicy guava: Presentation was splendid however, the taste could've been better. •Strawberry dilkhush: This was presented so well and the taste was as good as it looks, Splendid! •Essence berry cooler: Flavour was subtle and refreshing. Loved it! Let's talk about STARTERS- •Panner tikka: I'm not a fan of paneer but this was cooked and the spices blended well in Paneer. •Sulthani murgh tangdi: This was Chef's Special! The chicken was well cooked and well marinated. It was juicy, tender and tasted scrumptious! (5⭐) •Beetroot galouti: It could have been a little softer. The taste was decent. •Tandoori broccoli and cauliflower: If you don't like veggies you should definitely try this, this will make you fall in love with veggies. Creamy and well-cooked vegetables 👌 •Stuffed mushroom kebab: Paneer was minced and stuffed inside the mushroom pieces. This tasted decent. •Lal Mirchi chicken tikka: Another chicken starter which was finger licking good. Loved everything about it. Moving on to the MAIN COURSE- • Kofta curry: The koftas were soft and tender. The gravy has a scope of improvement. •Panner butter masala: nothing can go wrong when butter and Paneer meet. This was one heck of a dish!👌 •Jafrani chicken curry: My favourite out of all the dishes in the main course. The gravy was creamy and delicious. The chicken was tender and juicy.✨ •Essence special chicken curry: this was very tangy and the chicken was undercooked. •Cheddar cheese kulcha: This was served with green chutney. These were complimenting each other and Tasted divine 🙌💜 We always have space for DESSERTS- •Gulab jamun cheesecake: The best cheesecake I've ever had! •Carrot cake: This was crazy and delish. Loved it! •Fig kulfi: This was tasting decent. •Kheer with chocolate rubdi: Kheer was good but the chocolate wasn't going well with it!