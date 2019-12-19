Now Is The Best Time To Visit These Waterfalls Near Nagarjuna Sagar

Just next to Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Ethipothala Waterfalls is worth checking off your bucket list if you are in and around Hyderabad. Located 163 km away from Hyderabad, a visit to Ethipothala is nothing short of a trek. You have to climb down nearly 80 feet to reach the viewing platform from where you get a fine view of the waterfalls. Plus, there is a little crocodile sanctuary at the foothills of the waterfall as it forms a lagoon which makes for a perfect breeding ground. So, if you want a quick getaway, and say hello to them ‘crocs, get here.

The falls are surrounded by lush green plantation and rocks. The duration between September and February is the best time to visit these falls, as the gush of water is thicker and more pleasant. There's an entrance fee of INR 20 to enter the park which leads to the falls.