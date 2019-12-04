Tasty Yet Healthy: Visit Fab Cafe For Some Healthy Delights!

Many of the cafes have started putting healthy items on their menu. Recently I’ve been to this place which is owned by Fab India. Yes, they started their new concept of Fab cafe and trust me guys, you gotta eat from this place. It’s not your boring diet items, it’s healthy and delicious at the same time. Fab India has always been known for putting the local Indian sellers and merchant on the market. With the usage of organic products, the taste was even good. The ambience was amazing, sitting capacity is quite good. Was here for my after lunch and tried couple of things. We started off with their quenchers, 1. Badam Thandai: made with organic almonds, dates, jaggery and saffron syrup. You can drink it guilt-free . 2. Glow Hydration: coconut water blended with aloe Vera, orange, pineapple and chia seeds. 3. Wild berry smoothie: A blend of blueberry, strawberry and raspberries! 4. Smooth black: a cold brew from the sleepy owl. Brewed for 18 long hours. 5. Very berry smoothie bowl: Found this amazing. Mixed berry smoothie topped with granola and fresh fruits. 6. Pao bhaji: with the addition of healthier options, tastes just like the street style pav bhaji. Multigrain Pao was being used to make it a healthier option! 7. Evergreen murgh tikka: Found the chicken pieces a bit hard. 8. Super Tikki chaat: tastes just like the aloo Tikki chat that you find in streets. Beetroot is being used for making Tikki. 9. Basmati rice chicken biryani !!! 10. Mango cashew cheesecake tart: usually cheesecake base is made up of crackers or biscuits, but here it was replaced by nuts and dry fruits. Made with almond, cashew butter, coconut sugar and jaggery syrup and topped with mango pulp. 11. Cranberry sooji halwa: tried this for the very first time and turned out super awesome. Berries mixed with halwa was a great combination indeed All in all a great place to binge on guilt-free. Staff was humble and looked after us well. Check this place out if you’re nearby Gachibowli or Banjara Hills!