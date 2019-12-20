Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!

Fab India is known for its Indian Heritage in crafts and textiles. The Brand recently has brought Fab Cafe, which brings menu organic food they don't use Processed grains, refined oil. Recently went to Gachibowli Outlet, the entire campus for Fab Cafe, have WOW factor in this outlet is TUGBUG - a joyful experience for children age 8-14 years, which help them to nurture kids Imagination and Creativity. The aim of this place, to reconnect kids with the arts of our Indian Culture. Coming over to the ambience they have very minimalistic Decor and Stuffs, this place is comfortable with your friends and family. The most favorite is coming over to Food we had : "Mango and Mint Smoothie Bowl " it was the star dish of this place "The Quinoa powerhouse Salad " the seasoning of Kasaundi was overpowering the flavor of Quinoa "Fab Style Pav Bhaji " The base of the Bhaji was authentic and the sprouts added in the bhaji made it more Healthy "Fab Cafe Galouti In Kuttu Disc" Kuttu is healthy in Taste, the taste was delicious and it made it Healthy. "No Guilt Golgappe " This was a completely new fusion for me, the gol gappes were filled with Sprouts and they were served with Pineapple, Mint and Pomegranate water. The highlight of their menu is the 'Chicken Momos' made of jackfruit flour but they were bland, no Salt was added. They offer gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, sugar-free and keto options. Coming over to the main Course we had " Chicken Chettinad" was bland in taste and "Chicken Tikka Makhni " was okay as it was compliment with Keto Rice as per the price in Menu could've been more flavorful. Every Restaurant /Cafe has a star Dish "Berry Ice-cream" and "Banana Caramel Cake " were the perfect Balance /taste of Sweetness.