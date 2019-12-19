Peacock Planters, Terrariums & Bamboo: This Store Is A Hit Among Gardening Enthusiasts

For the love of greens, if you're anywhere near Basheerbagh or Himayathnagar, check out this store that stocks up all the nitty-gritties of gardening. Located near Bikanerwala in Hyderguda, The Garden Store is a paradise for those who have their balconies and terrace made into a miniature garden. Welcoming a new green friend in your home? Get a fancy planter from this store. From traditional looking pots that come in lots of colours and designs to hanging and ceramic planters which are as cute as a button, deck up your homes with their quirky products. The ones that caught our attention were the peacock planters which would be a perfect fit for your indoor plants and long bamboo plants that are the size of Burj Khalifa (little exaggeration, but you get the point). What more? They've got terrariums too. Yes, we know terrariums are a big hit in the home decor community and if you're unsure about buying them online, this store has a lot of options. They have simple round ones that can go on tabletops, fancy ones that you can hang, and bigger terrariums with fancy embellishments. FYI, they also have fertilisers, compost bins, garden cutters, watering cans, etc.