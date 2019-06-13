Food, VR & Arcade Games: Drop By This Gaming Lounge With Your Squad For A Fun Weekend

Got Smaashed at Smaaash which is located on the 5th floor in Inorbit Mall. Visited this place with a friend to hang out. The games are superb but the food was a huge disappointment. Let me talk you through it. Mocktails: •Mango Bite - This was very sweet. Couldn't take more than two sips. •Apple Nirvana - It tasted like a mediocre virgin mojito with a hint of apple. This was too fizzy. Starters: •Old Fashioned Gymkhana Chicken 65 - This was again a big disappointing dish. This can and should be improved alot. •Afghani Chicken Tikka - The saviour of the evening. This tasted absolutely delicious. Main Course: •Chicken Biryani - Yet another disappoint. The chicken pieces were tasting weird, rice quality was down and most importantly, it tasted anything but biryani. •Barbeque Chicken Pizza - The pizza base was brittle and instead of using pizza sauce, tomato ketchup was used which was evident by the taste. I'd not recommend this pizza. All in all, the VR and arcade games were super fun but the food, in my opinion, is passable. You can grab your lunch or dinner elsewhere.