Get To This Lake-View Restaurant For Amaze Evenings With Bae

Tucked away in the bylanes of Jubilee Hills, Olive Bistro is one of the best restaurants. Whether it's the food or the ambience, a lunch {or a dinner} at Olive can make your day. Looking for a spot to go on a date? This works wonders as it comes with the view of a lake {magical sunsets} and plays top-notch music {thank god they don't switch to Honey Singh after 8 pm}. Sip on their cocktails or settle for a glass of wine along with their Continental dishes. Their Spaghetti Alio Olio is my comfort food, and so are the desserts. The ambience of the indoors is quite Mediterranean and has proper Greek vibes, and the outdoors are no less pretty too.