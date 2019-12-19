Plan A Stay Or Indulge In Exciting Water Rides: This Buddhist Theme Park Is Just 5 hours Away From The City

Amusement Parks

Haailand

Chinnakakani, Andhra Pradesh
3.6

Near NRI Hospital, NH 5, Chinnakakani, Andhra Pradesh

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

With beautiful Southeast Asian designs as a backdrop, Haailand is a quick getaway if you're looking for a day of fun and rejuvenation. They have an amusement park complete with rides like Columbus, Super Trooper, Dashing Cars, and even an indoor roller coaster ride! Water babies can have fun at their wave pool, rain dance section. Plus, they've got designated pools for men and women.

If you're looking to relax after a whole day of frolicking, they have an in-house spa, salon, gym and physiotherapy centers. Like being indoors? They've got you covered! Haailand has an array of indoor entertainment like a 5D theater, laser shows, folk dances, and video games. They even have luxurious hotel rooms at the property, if you wish to make a weekend trip out of your visit. Head to Haailand to enjoy sumptuous food and a variety of things to do. They even have a range of discount offers for the summer!

