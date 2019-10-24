Handbags, Workbags & Phone Accessories: This Leather Store In Forum Mall Has Them All

Ladies, can we get an amen when we say bags make or break an outfit. Though we feel cruelty-free is the way to go, if you want a leather bag in your vanity, there's a new leather store in Forum Mall in Kukatpally called Haans. Crafting bags for men and women, you'll find all your usual suspects here like backpacks, handbags, wallets, and totes. Made from buff natural grain leather, walk around with a bag from Haans and make a statement.

Do you take your world around in your bag? For people like us, they have a Kimono Bag which is a backpack that doubles up as a shoulder bag. Yaaas! Does wanderlust hit you hard often? Get your hands on their duffle bags. They're not just pretty but also functional with two compartments and detachable straps. Need a soulmate for your laptop? Their range of workbags will do the job for you. If you're fancy or looking for a gift for your SOS, they also have airpod cases and iPhone covers made from pure leather.

