This Pan Asian Restaurant Has Opened A New Outlet In Gachibowli

Haiku has opened a new outlet in Gachibowli, and if we were you, we'd be rushing already. This Pan Asian restaurant in Banjara Hills has been wooing us for ages now, and if you haven't visited it yet, now is the time. Just like the Banjara Hills one, the Gachibowli one has a brilliant ambience too. The decor is done up in blues and browns and it's so Instagram-worthy that you won't stop going back to it. The menu is the same, which means you can tuck into dishes like Khao Suey, Claypot, Avocado Crab Stick and Jade Tofu. Going with a group? Demolish their Sashimi Platter. Love ending your meal with something sweet? Go for an Apricot Pudding or Mango Mousse With Coconut. Also, the Boba Tea at Haiku is the best in town, so don’t forget to order one.