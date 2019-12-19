Gals, Glam Up At This Salon While Sipping Cocktails With Your Pals

For those times when we feel a little hungry during a hair cut or a hairdo, this new salon comes as a saviour. Hair and Bar is a new addition to the salons in Banjara Hills and you should be interested why? Because..food! Go alone for some me-time or tag along with your girl squad for a pamper sesh.

Thinking of a new look? Get those locks chopped and coloured. Heading for a big night out? Time for an up-do and pretty makeup. Fancy pretty nails? Leave it up to them. And the best part? Get all these beauty services done while munching on finger foods like fries and bread and gulping down their cocktails. Aesthetically pleasing decor and professional services with food, what else can a girl ask for, right?

