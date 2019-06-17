No More Hangover? Morning Fresh Is A Cure To All Our Hangovers

A drink to wave bye-bye to your Hangover. The idea is really cool. All you have to do is pick up any flavor from the nearest supermarket or wine shop. It's available in 50 places across Hyderabad. Wine shops, supermarkets and a few pubs too. Morning fresh is a 60ml shit you need to take after you drink just before you sleep to avoid consumption of any other liquids. Once done, you are good to go. It's sugar-free and doesn't contain preservatives. It is available in four flavors; cola, strawberry, mint, and cinnamon. I preferred the strawberry compared to all others.