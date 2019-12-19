Weekend On Your Mind? Plan A Staycation At This Organic Farm Stay Just An Hour Away

The fact that you'll stay on a farm that harvests fruits like guava, dragonfruit, pomegranate, mango is what makes it awesome. You are sure to experience a slice of leading a simple farm life. Stretch on the hammocks under the trees or go play a sport or two. Hornbill has sports equipment that'll sort your evenings but even otherwise, you can take a stroll in their orchard and Instagram those dainty lotus ponds. Cannot leave your pet behind? You can take him too for this is a pet-friendly place. Although pets are not allowed into the rooms, you're going to have your beloved in your sight.

This is basically a one-bedroom cottage (for you and your fam to stay close). The rooms are quite plain but you would spend most of your time outdoors, so make sure that you dress comfortably. Wear proper shoes because you're going to explore a lot. Looking for more reasons to get here? You can ask for a bonfire too.