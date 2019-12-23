Wuhoo Bookworms, Hyderabad's Annual Book Fair Has Just Dropped Its Dates

Move over, regular book fairs. Hyderabad's annual book exhibition is happening, and as readers, we just cannot wait. This 10-day long exhibition is nothing short of a festival as it brings several book stalls and shops from all across the country under one roof. Plus, the regional literature collection is so vast that we assure you, you'll walk home with two bags full of Telugu/Hindi/Urdu literature. Yup, we kid you not! Apart from new books, we also find old and unused stock along with preloved books. So, if you have been waiting to get a series collection on a good deal, this is where you should head. At the last annual fair, we picked classics at INR 50 and splurged (but not much) on Archie. Double Digest at INR 100, anyone? Plus, there is always the lesser known writers and books that we love discovering.