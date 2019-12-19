This Stall In Shilparamam Has Beautiful Ikat & Kalamkari Slip Ons & Bags

Girls, have you been eyeing those beautiful ikat footwear online? Just strut into Shilparamam and check out Store No. 11 for all things ikat. This store has heaps and heaps of ikat slip ons and bags that you won't stop gawking at. From Pochampalli and Kantha work to Kalamkari and handblock printed footwear, there is plenty for you to check out. In fact, you will spot handbags and totes also that you can carry to work every day. The footwear is pretty basic but they come in offbeat colours like violets, teals, and bright yellows. Just what we need to brighten up a drab day. If you cannot get to the store, hit them up on WhatsApp or slide into their Instagram DMs for they handle PAN India shipping.