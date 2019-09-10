Hershey's, Lindt & More: Here's Where To Get Imported Chocolates In Hyderabad

Located in the crowded complex of Aziz Plaza in Begum Bazaar, Mangal Mani Traders is a wholesale store that sells all things imported. Whether you are looking for confectionery or nibbles, this store has it all. There is a massive variety of sour candies, popsicles etc, and if you are looking for grabbing these (on budget prices) for your kiddie’s birthday, this is your ultimate destination. While you can pick box sets here, you can also buy them individually. That just sealed the deal for us.

