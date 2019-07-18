Killer Tacos All the Way!

In the Frame: Paneer Chettinad Taco, Pickle Garlic Cream. New Menu Alert. Farzi Café is back with Their New Menu. It has a System of changing their Menu every three Months. It was Launched A Week Ago and I made my visit last Sunday. -Let's start with the Paneer Chettinad Taco: God, this was the best taco I've ever had. Very Crispy. The filling of the paneer was amazing and very soft. (Any paneer dish at Farzi just melts in the mouth) Great Flavours, Sweet and Tangy. Oh yes, their Dips are outstanding as always. Highly recommended Tacos, The best. A great start to the New Menu. Location: Farzi Café, Jubilee Hills. Ratings: 5/5