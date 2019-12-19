With Red Neon Lights & Great Food! Bookmark This Place In Jubilee Hills

It is one of those clubs where you definitely fail to stay aware of time. The pounding music, neon lighting, razzle-dazzle mirrors, especially the DJ, dance floor and everything around disconnects you from the outer world and worries. Insomina Night Club is the best place for party lovers and clubbers. The dance floor can never run out of space for people. The thumping music drags you to move your feet to the beats. The ambience keeps you in the mood all the time. I would like to draw attention to the entrance which is totally amazing! The red neon lights are great for clicking pictures ( which straight away goes to the highlights of our Instagram 😉). The food is yum and they have a wonderful bar serving great drinks. They even have ladies night on Wednesdays. I walked into the place without any expectations and was in awe looking at the place. I'm just giving you a peek and am sure that you will not be disappointed with the place. Definitely a go-to place with your squad and rock the night! Pro tip- They have amazing happy hours and specials menu to grab. The wide variety of cocktails also allows you to customise your drink. (Espresso Martini is a must-try!)