Your Kids Will Have A Ball Of A Time At This Jungle Themed Play Zone In Madhapur

If you grew up loving Mowgli, it's time to introduce your child to The Jungle Book and what's a better start than Jungle Bay? There is a ball pool for kids to jump into and kids can slide up and down the colourful slides. There is a hanging tunnel that can be walked on, and it leads to a swing on the other side. The entire ceilings across the place are hung with wild plants, giving you the jungle look, and at several corners, you'll find gorillas and orangutans saying hello to you. So, let your child stay active and make some new friends in this play zone. You can add to their fun by throwing a birthday party inviting all their friends here too. Just book the place, select a package and choose the meal and let your kiddie and the friends experience the jungle themselves.

The play area costs around INR 250 for an hour, and INR 450 for an hour and a half. Looking for a long-term commitment? The monthly membership will set you back at INR 5,500.

