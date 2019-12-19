Comfort Meets Style! We're Crushing On This Celebrity Stylist & Designer's Label

Kaluva by Neeraja Kona is a designer wear label that believes in comfortable clothing and handcrafted fabrics. Easy on the pockets and high on style, this label is currently scoring high on our list. The fact that Kaluva has a wide range of clothes that are handcrafted from fabrics like cottons and mulmul, hand-dyed, hand-embroidered and block printed makes it quite awesome. Ever since we spotted Kajal Aggarwal in a Kaluva dress on Instagram, we've been stalking the brand only to find out it's by Neeraja Kona.

This popular Tollywood stylist (who put Samantha on fashion radar) and designer believes in handcrafted comfort clothing, and that's what you get here. One glance at the collection, you know you are signing up for elegance. The first thing that caught our eye is the Gulabi Checkered Skirt, which is a hand block printed maxi skirt. We love its flair and since it's multicoloured, we can pair it with a simple top for a morning look, and accessorise with jewellery for an evening look. It's almost Springtime with the Lily Patch Work Midi Dress that you can wear for a brunch. The next on our wishlist is Sampangi Maxi with Cape Set. This one comes in three different colours, and the block printed cape is easily one of the best on the site.

Plus, there are plenty of saree blouses, bomber jackets, sweatshirts (say whaaat!), maxi dresses, printed sarees, and kurtas. Do check out the scarves and dupattas that come in tow with pom-pom ends. The price range begins at INR 1,500 and goes up to INR 15,000.