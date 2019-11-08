Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum North Indian Delights!

La la land has completely revamped its entire space and now offers a better sitting space alongside some decent ambiance. Located in Gachibowli, this place is slowly trying to become one of the options for a casual evening party place in the area. I tried out their Virgin pina colada, classic mojito, and fruit punch. All the drinks were pretty nicely done. My favourite of the lot was the Virgin pina colada with a great balance of coconut cream and pineapple. Must try. I just loved the way the appetizers turned out to be. The panko crispy chicken was super tender from inside and crunchy on the outside. Simply yummy. Not to miss this one. Subzi shikampuri was one of the best starters of the evening. The kebabs were pan-fried and were quite delicate in taste. The chutney alongside the kebabs was well complimenting the entire dish. Highly recommended. For mains, I had their Murgh methi, Mutton kali mirchi alongside Naan. The murgh methi was really rich and tasted exactly how it should be. The mutton was a slight disappointment for me as it was slightly chewier. Flavor-wise, this place has got a huge potential to rise up to the occasion and serve some lip-smacking food. ❤️