Get Set, Go: These Lakes Around Hyderabad Are Such Good Weekend Getaways

Just a few kilometres away from Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad is a freshwater lake called Nagasamundram Lake. Also famously called as the Kotapally Kayaking Reservoir, you can go boating and kayaking here. Raft in the lake all you like and explore the surroundings when you're done. Several food stalls are set up around the lake and you can indulge in some roasted corn after a strenuous water activity. But you can also picnic at the lake by carrying your own snacks and eatables. Need more? You can trek to Ananthagiri Hills or sign up for more activities and stay at Deccan Trails.