Get Set, Go: These Lakes Around Hyderabad Are Such Good Weekend Getaways
Pakhal Lake
If you've visited Warangal, you might have heard of Pakhal Lake too, which is just 30 minutes away from Warangal. This is a man-made lake with a wildlife sanctuary on its shore. You can picnic under the trees here, but only if you’re a pro at shooing away the monkeys. At the sanctuary, spot nilgai, chital, leopard, jackal, sloth bear, porcupine, langoor, bonnet macaque along with rare species of birds and freshwater fish. And a boat ride across the lake for costs around INR 300.
Nagasamundram Lake
Just a few kilometres away from Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad is a freshwater lake called Nagasamundram Lake. Also famously called as the Kotapally Kayaking Reservoir, you can go boating and kayaking here. Raft in the lake all you like and explore the surroundings when you're done. Several food stalls are set up around the lake and you can indulge in some roasted corn after a strenuous water activity. But you can also picnic at the lake by carrying your own snacks and eatables. Need more? You can trek to Ananthagiri Hills or sign up for more activities and stay at Deccan Trails.
Narsapur Lake
Ameenpur Lake
Although Ameenpur lake is known to be a bird watchers spot, you can go here for star-gazing. You will need a pair of binoculars or a small telescope and even spot deep sky objects like star clusters too. You can drive here in about two hours from the city and stargaze or enjoy some quiet time. While you're at it, score some Instagram-worthy pictures too.
Laknavaram Lake
Laknavaram Lake is a stunning destination with a large lake and 13 islands scattered amidst lush green forests. Bird watching, kayaking, stargazing, bonfire nights, and camping are just a few of the many things you can do here. Also, if you're visiting Pakhal Lake, you can drive to Laknavaram from there. The drive is pretty awesome with lush paddy fields and cotton plantations. When here, be sure to check out the yellow hanging bridge over the lake and fill up your Instagram feed.
Osman Sagar Lake
Growing up, Osman Sagar Lake (or Gandipet Lake) has been our favourite picnic spot, and obviously, we visit it. Time and again. This lake has a park with a proper running and cycling track, and you can also walk the stretch of the lake to win better views. This government is building a bird sanctuary around this lake, which is said to be modelled after Putrajaya KL Park in Malaysia, and will have 2,000 birds of 150 species.
