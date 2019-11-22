Burrrppp! Lassi Lovers, Check Out This Place In ECIL

There can't be a better way to indulge than devouring a glass of churned goodness of lassi. If you’re craving the oh-so-sweet soul-soother, head over to Lassi Studio in ECIL to gulp down 15 different varieties of lassi. They make Pineapple Lassi, Saffron Lassi, Rose Lassi, Chocolate Lassi and more. It gives you the option to devour a diverse range of thick lassis; you’ll never run out of options while you’re at it. A sip of their frothy lassi is surely going to take you to the lanes of Amritsar, and then some . The price is an added bonus. The Regular Lassi comes at INR 30, Chocolate Lassi for INR 50, Lassi with kova at INR 50 and so on! So once you are done with a hearty meal, complete it with a refreshing portion of chilled lassi here. Also, giving a fair competition to their lassis are their Faluda and mocktails.