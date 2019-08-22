Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!

In the Frame: Paneer Dum Roll. Tansen, One of my favourite place in town, Especially in Secunderabad area. A very old place which serves Lip-smacking North Indian food with a Royal Feel of Excellent ambience, truly one of the Most Romantic place with Great Lighting, Cutlery and Comfortable Nawabi style Interiors. I've been with my family and relatives here many times! So featuring here is the Dum Paneer Roll from the vegetarian appetizers. It's is shallow fried in ghee with a really good amount of Vegetables and cheese stuffed. Slightly Crunchy, cheesy and those stuffing was amazing.Very good Presentation, better than before. These rolls are different from what you get in Bakery or roadside Bandis. A signature dish from the menu and Highly Recommended to everyone. A must-try. Location: Ohri's Tansen, Necklace Road. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟