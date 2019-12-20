Drive Down To This Outlet Only To Try Their Killer Potlam Biryani!

Casual Dining

The Spicy Venue

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

265-S, Near Diamond House, Road 10, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking to have some authentic Biryani? Then, The Spicy Venue is your place. One of their most popular dishes is the MLA Potlam Biryani, which is served in a super-thin omelette. This scrumptious version of Biryani uses Prawns and Kheema, and is utterly flavorous, with a perfect balance of spices and well-cooked meat. The serving is good enough for two (or one, if you're a die-hard fan of Biryani with a good appetite!). This restaurant also serves authentic Telugu cuisine, and we'd recommend you try some of those too, they're quite delicious! Tip: This place is always packed, especially on the weekends, so you might want to book a table beforehand.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

