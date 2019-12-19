Mani, Pedi & Fun Pamper Sessions: Doll Up Your Nails At This Cutesy Nail Salon

Love make-up and hoarding everything skin care? Do yourself a favour and give your nails some loving at this nail salon in Jubilee Hills. Nail Talk is one of the best salons in the city interiors that resemble a doll house and great service. What are you looking for? Acrylic, gel, or shellac? They can do that for you. For all their manicure and pedicure sessions, these guys only use safe and natural products that give beautiful results and are absolutely safe to use on children and expecting mothers.

Be it because of their impeccable service, decor that makes you feel like a pretty princess or the most courteous staff, you will surely feel like going back to that place for a mini pamper session. To make your nails look like a piece of art, you can choose the colours of your choice from their OPI nail lacquer collection which is, to be honest, one of the best nail products brands out there. Embellishments, glitter, flowers, textures and a lot more — Nail Talk is upto date with everything trendy. Sounds just right? Sip some hot tea and make your nails the talk of the town. You deserve to have pretty nails, ladies!