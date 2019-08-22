Drop By This Outlet When In Banjara Hills

Hyderabad welcomes a new cafe 'Feranoz' in town which provides a huge range of patisserie, tea coffee & delicious things. I recently visited this place and it satisfied my dessert cravings. I tried some of there desserts which tastes good. The staff is friendly and their service is amazing. If you are planning to visit a cafe then you must come to this cafe where you can eat and pamper your sweet tooth. In frame: Classic Opera, Medovik, Red Velvet Mini Cake, Macaron, Rosso, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mountain Rose Tea, Rocher. I would Highly Recommend this place to everyone.