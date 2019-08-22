Drop By This Outlet When In Banjara Hills

Cafes

Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
8-2-542/V-8, Road 7, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome

Hyderabad welcomes a new cafe 'Feranoz' in town which provides a huge range of patisserie, tea coffee & delicious things. I recently visited this place and it satisfied my dessert cravings. I tried some of there desserts which tastes good. The staff is friendly and their service is amazing. If you are planning to visit a cafe then you must come to this cafe where you can eat and pamper your sweet tooth. In frame: Classic Opera, Medovik, Red Velvet Mini Cake, Macaron, Rosso, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mountain Rose Tea, Rocher. I would Highly Recommend this place to everyone.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

