Samosa Ragda To Aloo Bonda: This 132-Year-Old Chaat Stall In Begum Bazaar Is Amazing

A 132-year-old eatery — Ojha Sweets & Namkeen is worth driving down to Begum Bazaar. If street food drives you crazy but you're big on hygiene, this joint has your back. They offer dishes such as Aloo Bonda, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa Ragda, Pyaaz Kachori, and several Rajasthani dishes, which are apparently found only at Ojha in Hyderabad. At least that's what the chatty owner quips, as he swiftly dishes out a cutlet ragada with homemade chutneys and curd. The dishes can get spicy so let him know if you're looking for something that's not spicy. We polished down our bonda (smoking hot) and dahi bhalla within minutes and moved on to Gulab Jamun. This one comes with a khoya stuffing, and it's served warm. They have other sweets like malpua, paneer jalebi.