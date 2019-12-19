Pack Your Picnic Baskets & Take A Road Trip To This Lake Near Warangal

Tucked inside Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakhal Lake is a man-made lake where you can spend quiet time. At the sanctuary, spot nilgai, chital, leopard, jackal, sloth bear, porcupine, langoor, bonnet macaque along with rare species of birds and freshwater fish. Built during the Kakatiya rule, this lake dates back to 1213 AD. In those days, it was built on a tributary of Krishna River for irrigation purposes.

Picnic under the trees sounds like a plan? Don't forget to pack plenty of treats. Do note that you have to be a pro at shooing monkeys for those imps will be all around you. Looking for more? A vast variety of migratory birds flock during the winter season. We know Winter is far, but it's worth the wait. That said, you can still go birdwatching this season too. If you'd like to explore the lake properly, a boat ride across the lake for costs around INR 300. Plus, did we mention how beautiful the drive from Warangal to Pakhal is?