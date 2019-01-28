House Boats, ATV Rides & Island Hopping: Escape To This Boutique Resort Near Dindi

The fact that Palavelli Boutique Resorts makes for an awesome vacay at prices that don't pinch our pockets makes it quite awesome. Located near Dindi, this resort has a bit of adventure and a bit of laidback river bumming — making it ideal to go with your fam. It has three types of villas (Earth, Pond, Konaseema) and Manduva (independent rooms with a central courtyard). While the Pond Villas are suites with private dining and garden area that overlook lotus pond, the Konaseema Villas are luxe one with authentic pandiri mancham. We are crushing on Earth Villas as they are artsy thatched cottages that are plucked right out of a children's picture book. The in-house restaurant — Indravathi — is where you can score Konaseema specials like Andhra Fish Fry, Prawns Fry, Ulavacharu, Gongura Mamsam along with North Indian, Oriental, and South Indian dishes.

We know you cannot resist a good adventure so let the resort plan you an ATV ride amidst the coconut trees. While you are at it, climb coconut trees or go ziplining. The resort also conducts free farm walks, paddy farming trips, and Veda recitation. Interested in houseboats? The resort can arrange a trip at an additional cost for you. Plus, you've got to go for the putty rides and canal boating. If you are a large group, you can ask for an Island Hopping trip.