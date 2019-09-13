Pizza Over Hot Chocolate? Head To Chocolate Room Madinaguda

The Chocolate Room

Madinaguda, Hyderabad
SS Heights, Ground Floor, 1-58/A/1, Ramakrishna Nagar, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

From Waffles to pancakes, from pizzas to pasta, from coffees to hot chocolates, from beverages to thick shakes, from icecreams to sundaes and many more. @thechocolateroommadinaguda offers you the best quality desserts and comfort food served on your table and can make your day chocolatey in minutes. On my tasting spree over there, my personal favourite turned out to be the Best Nutella waffle wonder and the Chicken tandoori pizza. Not a fan of Veg pizzas, but trust me the Veg Supreme Pizza I've had in here was lit. This place is perfect to hang out with your bae or friends over some chocolate affair.

