This Outlet Will Definitely Bring Back Your Childhood Memories!

PopNotch Popcorn: When was the last time you needed to eat popcorn and needed to make it independent from anyone else or burn through 350 rupees for a tub at films? Here is PopNoch, one place where you'll discover 'n' number of flavours and every one of them are one of a kind and scrumptious! The Bubble popcorn is my undisputed top choice, as it gives a slight tinch of boomer biting gum. Its a little outlet situated in Banjara hills with charming climate and varieties of flavours to pick from. They are moderate and tastes tasty, they are made in house and new. Another intriguing flavour I've attempted is the mint popcorn. The administration is extraordinary and the staff is very well disposed of. The best part is they take your recommendations and really attempt to actualize and play with new kinds of popcorn!