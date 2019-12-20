Mark It! This Two-Century-Old Monument In Malakpet Is A Great Attraction Spot

Do you think you’ve seen it all in Hyderabad? Well, we got you one more place to add in your list -- Raymond's Tomb. Situated 10 KM away from the heart of Hyderabad, this tomb is over 200 years and is located near Asman Garh Palace, Malakpet. It is a beautiful cone-shaped structure and is made of black granites among which, one black granite displays 'JR', the initials of General Raymond. So, who's that? Now, this is where history comes into the picture.

This tomb was built in the honour of General Raymond, the French General back then. He came to India in the 1770s and got settled in Pondicherry. However, he joined the Army of the reigning Nizam as a soldier in 1789 and later, he was asked to lead an army of 300 soldiers. He had immense respect for the natives and was popularly called 'Monsieur Raymond'. His dedication earned him the position of 'General' of the Nizam Arm. And later, when he died in 1798, this tomb was erected in his reverence.

That, well, is history. The present has coating peeling off from the pillars, with visitors doing their own artwork on the pillars.

