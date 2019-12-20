This Resort In Secunderabad Is A Perfect Family Getaway

During holidays and long weekends, it’s evident that we want to get away from the city’s hassle and noise. The best way to do that is to get away to a scenic resort that also offers solitude. Royal De Casa is one such resort to fix your woes.

Located close to Medchal Railway Station, Royal De Casa is an exquisite resort cum amusement park. A 30-minute drive from the city, it is stylish, groovy and built amid natural rocks and surrounded by tranquil scenery. This makes for an ideal place for family vacations, picnics, getaways, and corporate getaways. The place has many fun packages, day packages with lots of games and rides.

This resort offers two variants in the tickets — child and adult. Each ticket grants entry and is exclusive of welcome drink, lunch, High Tea, access to the swimming pool and games. Are you planning to book tickets already? You can also book these tickets on BookMyShow, if you’re planning to grab some good deals!

