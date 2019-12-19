A lot can be said about the beaches in Kakinada, and if you are planning a beach escape, hit up Samudra Beach Resort in Odalarevu. Garden cottages to beachfront in-house restaurant, this is a complete fun experience.
Beach Please! Plan An Escape To This Beach Resort In Kakinada
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The fact that Samudra Beach Resort opens to a beautiful beach, one of the longest coastlines in India, makes it really awesome. This beach resort is a family-run resort located on a white sand beach with clear water and has only 10 rooms. Whether you love strolling on the beach, playing beach volleyball or enjoy exploring the iconic Buddha Stupas and viharas in Adurru (a nearby village), the options are boundless. At the moment, they have three types of rooms — standard, hut rooms, and suite rooms which set you back at INR 1,000-2,500 per month (including taxes and complimentary breakfast). While the standard rooms are quite alright, the cottages (or hut rooms) are literally located on the shore and you catch watch the waves lap closeby. What a true delight it must be to stand on your patio and watch the sunrise!
The resort puts up sunbeds or chairs on the beach that you can lounge around from sunrise to sunset. The in-house restaurant has access to the beach and you can tuck into a delicious spread of seafood. Need more? They've got Goan, continental, and Chinese delicacies too.
What Could Be Better
We've heard that the rooms are quite ill-maintained.
Pro-Tip
No trip to Kakinada is ever complete without eating at Subbayya Gari Hotel — a 63-year-old iconic hotel. Eating a meal here is a wonderful experience as we are served more than 20 varieties including their specialty podi (coconut/curry leaf or any spicy powder that is mixed with rice, ghee, and eaten), Kakinada Kaja. Go here, eat this!
Comments (0)