Have You Been To This Dam Just A Couple Of Hours Away From Hyderabad?

With abundant rainfall blessing us right now, there can't be a better time to visit Singur Dam in Telangana. Plan out this long weekend and head over to this dam, just 97KM away from Hyderabad. This damn was built for the sole purpose of providing water to Hyderabad and started functioning in 1998, after 10 years of construction. It's getting a lot of tourist attention these days, so we don't want you to miss this one out. Residing across the Manjeera River in Medak District, you can do many things here other than watching the water gushing.

Going with your fam? Go boating and spot peacocks in the vicinity. This damn also inhabits a lot of crocodiles so if you want to try your hand at photography, psst, go here. You can catch pretty sunsets here too. If you're up for some adventure, you can also check out Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary which is approximately 42 KM away. We also recommend packing a picnic basket.

