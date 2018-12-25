Witness A Satellite Launch & Go Birdwatching At This Island Just 10 Hours Away From Hyderabad

If you're excited about all things space, then you can check watching a satellite launch off your bucket list by making a visit to Sriharikota. Located at a 10-hour drive away from Hyderabad, it is a barrier island that is one of ISRO's launch stations for satellites using multi-stage rockets. There is little to do apart from witnessing this spectacle, but it is definitely worth a visit. Where else can we gawk at a massive rocket take off, after all? There are two viewpoints around 5 km from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre that Sriharikota is famous for, where you have to get at least 30 minutes in advance as the launches take place at sharp designated times. You can check out the timings and date for the launches (which happen pretty frequently), on ISRO's official website and plan your trip accordingly.

Apart from this, Sriharikota is where the Flamingos flock to during winter. The Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary attracts thousands of birds like storks, pelicans, egrets among a variety of others. Serene as it is, you will need binoculars to spot birds here, as you may not always get lucky. But, if you do, then bird photographers, there's no other place quite like this one. So, go here with a proper itinerary after taking a look at the dates and weather conditions to thoroughly enjoy all that this place has to offer.