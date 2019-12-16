These Iconic Stepwells Of Telangana Are Totally Worth Visiting

This temple in Ammapalli is probably the only ramalayam without Hanuman. About 30 minutes away from RGIA Hyderabad, this 13th-century temple is ancient. Several Telugu movies are shot here. Now, this has a stepwell but the caveat is that there's rarely water. Overlooking the stepwell is a grove of coconut trees, which is truly a sight. The stairs that lead you to the stepwell is where you can spend some quiet time. The gopuram itself is so beautiful that you'd definitely go back here.