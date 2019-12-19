This Restaurant In Banjara Hills Is Serving Bahubali Thali & We're Going Like Whaaaaa

Can we ever get tired of Bahubali? Nope, never! And when it comes in the form of food, a Bahubali Thali is all we need. Aromas of Andhra in Banjara Hills is serving authentic Telugu food from Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region where you can eat Rayalavari Bhojanam (Rayalaseema special thali), Andhra Bhojanam ( Coastal Andhra style) and Shakahari Bhojanam (Pure veg thali) and the great Bahubali Bhojanam (priced INR 999) which includes whopping 28 dishes of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties, which can be shared between two people. All the items are prepared in an authentic style, the thali includes veg items like poori, ragi sangati, flavored rice, chutney, poriyal, pappu, masala curry, pulusu, sambar, majjiga pulusu, rasam, bajji, and curd. And for meat lovers, there's always mutton and chicken biriyani, kodi kura, mutton fry, Nellore chepala pulusu, royyala vepudu, which are authentic dishes from Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Wrap up your meal with payasam and gulab jamun. Although junnu is not included in the thali, I recommend ordering a scoop of it.