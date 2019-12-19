A Newbie With Beautiful Decors And Amazing Food

The Dhaba Cafe is a very new place opened in Chaithanyapuri. It's is small yet beautifully decorated with a limited seating space. The staff are very friendly and explained all the dishes when in doubt and also suggested good foods to try. The pop orange colour on all the walls stands out. The orders are served on time and tasted yummy. I tried the Maggie sticks and Poha both tasted best and the Wada pav could have been better. They also have a wide variety of biryani and other wraps to choose from.