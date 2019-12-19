The Hidden Beach On The Shore Of Bay Of Bengal!

Located on the shore of Bay of Bengal, Rambilli beach is terrific yet interesting and one of the rarely seen beaches. It's a 550+ km drive from Hyderabad and 10km drive from the Vijayawada-Vishakapatnam highway towards the beach, with a couple of Fish ponds/Prawn ponds and the village surrounded by numerous Coconut trees on the way to the beach. It's scenic beauty! It's such an unruffled place with barely any human around except the Fishing boats on the shore that has to be visited in the monsoon which gives you the bit of more relaxation. This is a place which is worth camping except for the lack of resources including food and drinking water. There's a small temple on the shore in case you wanna rest. P.S: Beware of the Gigantic waves though!