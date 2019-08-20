Eat, Play & Mingle: Take Your Little Sweetheart To This Creative Centre & Make Their Day

Hyderabad is home to many activities and places for us grown-ups to go and have a good time, and now there's another addition to the list of places where your little one can have jolly good fun. The Kids Center in Jubilee Hills is an exciting creative centre for kids up to age 12.

They've got a play zone, a creative area, a section to host kick-ass birthday parties, and yummy-nummy food. Your little kiddo will love their two-storey play area which has bungee jumping, puzzles, board games, toy cars, etc (everything we wanted as kids). And to talk about your basic concerns, yes, caretakers are looking after your child and the space is hygienic to the dot.

Origami, candle making, papercraft, creative lettering and painting — your little one can indulge in all these activities and more in the creative section. The only catch is, you have to call these folks in advance and book your slots for these classes. Planning a birthday party? Give them the theme of your choice and let them do the magic. From decorations to cakes and desserts, they'll make sure your little darling has an amazing party.

Speaking about food, did we tell you that they have a restaurant that serves Italian, Chinese, and Continental dishes along with mocktails, slushes, and milkshakes? How delightful, right? Next time your kid wants to go out, take them to The Kids Center for smiles and laughs.