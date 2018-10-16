Waterfalls To Coffee Museum, Here's What To Do In Araku Valley

Offering one of the best views of the Araku Valley, Ananthagiri has several waterfalls and coffee plantations in its lap. While driving to these hills, there is a viewpoint that offers the view of coffee plantations on one side, and deep cuts and bends of the valley on the other. It's also popular for its camping (In the right season) and guided hikes. But if you are someone who doesn't mind wandering on your own, tie your shoelace, and get lost in the woods.