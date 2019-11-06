Travel Time! Here's A List Of Places To Visit In East Godavari

While Rajahmundry is an abode to many temples, Iskcon on the Gowthami Ghat has to be one of the city’s favourite. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, it is made with elegant bluestone. This temple also has idols of many Hindu Gods, a library filled with books about Lord Krishna and smaller temples dedicated to all the avatars. When you are through the tour, don’t forget to visit the restaurant for local food inside the temple.

