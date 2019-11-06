Travel Time! Here's A List Of Places To Visit In East Godavari

East Godavari is known for its natural beauty and lush green farms. The fresh air and stunning locations are enough for us to pack our bags and take off on a road trip. Here’s a list of top things to do in and around East Godavari.
East Godavari is known for its natural beauty and lush green farms. The fresh air and stunning locations are enough for us to pack our bags and take off on a road trip. Here’s a list of top things to do in and around East Godavari.
Godavari Bridge
Starting from Kovvuru, Godavari Bridge ends at Rajahmundry. What better way to start your day or end your evening at this iconic bridge? There are as many as four bridges, each with a countless number of beautiful temples. With various restaurants around, this is a must-visit. Also, don’t miss the Pushkar Ghat and the Godavari Harati.
Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary
Coringa, in Kakinada, is the second-largest stretch of mangrove forests in India. Home to rare species like a white-backed vulture and the long-billed vulture, this place is a treat for nature and animal lovers. It also has a tiny museum to conserve a whale. They have boating, which facilitates you to boat in the ocean. So, make sure to ask them for the deets.
Pushkar Ghat
Pushkar Ghat deserves its own mention when we speak of East Godavari. Spectacularly looking, this place is considered holy and religious. Located in Rajahmundry, this is the heart of the city. Soothing and comforting, don’t miss the different types of aartis, in the evening, including the Saptarshi Aarti (representing the seven priests).
Hope Island
If you love boating, you cannot miss out on Hope Island. Located in Kakinada, APTDC arranges boating trips from Fishing Harbour to Mada Forest. The journey is beautiful and worth your time. A perfect way to relax and away from the city’s pollution and noise.
Maredumilli
A tiny town in East Godavari, Maredumilli is a beautiful getaway. Located near a hillock, it is your perfect spot for camping. There are few resorts around and you can also book gudiselu and spend overnight on top of the hill. The place is surrounded by waterfalls and forests which are easy to navigate. And, hey, try their famous Spicy Chicken biryani and Bamboo chicken.
ISKCON, Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Temple
While Rajahmundry is an abode to many temples, Iskcon on the Gowthami Ghat has to be one of the city’s favourite. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, it is made with elegant bluestone. This temple also has idols of many Hindu Gods, a library filled with books about Lord Krishna and smaller temples dedicated to all the avatars. When you are through the tour, don’t forget to visit the restaurant for local food inside the temple.
