Heading To The Sunny Pondicherry? Here's What To Do In 48 Hours

At a 2-hour drive from Pondicherry is the world's second largest mangrove forest — Pichavaram. Skip a motorboat ride and go for a row-boat ride that takes you through lush mangroves. While they charge INR 100 (per head) for an hour, the boatman can take you through thicker foliages if you pay extra. We enjoyed spotting frisky fish and birds.

Note: We recommend getting here before noon to avoid the heat.