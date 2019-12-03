Bamboo Chicken To Jungle Hikes: Explore This Village 8 Hours Away From Hyderabad

Maredumilli is a sleepy hamlet in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. If you haven’t visited Kerala and want to get a glimpse of it, Maredumilli might just be it. Known for its greenery, coffee and pepper plantations, a picture book from your childhood transpires into a reality here. Go here to discover a charming tribal lifestyle and hike to waterfalls like Jalatarangini, Amruthadhara, and Swarnandhra.

When you are here, one of the must-visit things to do is try out the local cuisine. Their Bamboo Chicken, Bamboo Biryani (also known as Bongu Lo Biryani) are two dishes that attracts people from Rajahmundry. Yup, they drive down to this village over the weekends just for the Bamboo Chicken and we were told all the eateries are packed to the brim, and one has to place an order an hour in advance. For those of you who'd love to try these dishes, we recommend Gouri Mess.

The other destinations that you can hit up are Sokuleru View Point (you can catch a glimpse of a river flowing between the hills), Bhupathipalem Reservoir (endless blue water), Papikondalu National Park, and of course, you have to drive down to Rampachodavaram. Although the waterfall is tiny, the drive-through Rampachodavaram is scenic. Resorts like Vana Vihari Eco Resort, Woods Valley, Jungle Star Eco Camp will sort your stay.