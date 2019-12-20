There's A Reason We Want To Go Back To This New Bistro In Jubilee Hills

There are bistros, and then there's Tiger Lily Bistro. Camouflaged behind a white mesh-like wall installation, Tiger Lily opens up to a massive, bright, and roomy bistro. Say hello to the neon lights set-up (that fondly beckons all Instagram fanatics) as you enter, take in the sight of the huge tree under which an open bar is laid out, and walk straight to a seating booth. Make yourself comfortable — you'd want to stick around for a while. While the indoors are done up in pink, the outdoor seating is a proper backyard. Whatever is your pick, the ambience will standout, fo sho!

Leaving room for more surprises, we started our meal with a Fried Burrata Salad — a light and fresh salad that made way for Mushroom Filo Parcels. Served with chili garlic mayo, we loved how flaky the filo was, complementing the tender mushroom — a smashing hit if you ask us. Soon a Mongolian Bowl and Silken Tofu Miso joined us; the Mongolian Bowl comes with noodles, paneer (or chicken), fresh vegetables and pak choi — well done for an Asian palate while the Tofu Miso left us licking the sauce. The tofu, true to its name, is as tender (soft as fish) as it can get. This was served with quinoa and fresh veggies.

Since Tiger Lily takes pride in their specialty coffee, we asked for an Almond Mocha and a House Blend Cold Brew with Orange — the burst of orange in the brew was solid, and we definitely recommend this if you're up for something refreshing on balmy afternoons. Their range of coffees are curated specially for this bistro, however, not all estate coffees (mentioned on their menu) are available. But we're surely going back for Tat Tvam Asi's coffee when it's available.